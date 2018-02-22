Mother pushes for better communication after Metro bus gets lost for hours

A mother is asking for better communication from Metro Schools after her child's school bus was alarmingly late getting home and she couldn't get answers on where to find her four-year-old.

"I don't understand why, at some point, you wouldn't ask for help and say, 'could you please contact the parents?'" said the mother, who declined to be named or appear on camera.

She said she waits every afternoon for her child to get back to their Antioch home. She said the bus usually arrives around 2:30 p.m.

"Our child is non-verbal, he has autism and is very distressed in some situations, like when he has to be still for too long," she explained. "My child can't walk by himself, so we meet the bus out at the street. It's my understanding they leave school around 1:45 each day. At the latest, they get home at 3:15."

Tuesday, the clock hit 3:15 p.m., then 3:20 p.m., and her child still wasn't home. She called Metro Schools.

"They were trying to locate the bus," the mother said. "They said they'd call me back, but I didn't get another call back from the school."

The bus left Glendale Elementary carrying several pre-K students, many of them with special needs.

With the bus getting later, this mother said no one could tell her anything about where to find her child.

"Most people said, 'we're trying, and the bus driver's not responding,'" she said. "That's all the explanation that I got. It was a very scary time."

It was just after 5 p.m. when the mother said she finally got a call saying a substitute driver had gotten lost, and the bus was parked at Cole Elementary.

"It was that point I said, 'do not leave that parking lot with my child. I'm coming to pick him up,'" she said. "When I picked him up at Cole Elementary, nobody even asked for my ID which is a bit concerning."

In a statement about the incident, a representative from MNPS said:

"MNPS has almost 500 drivers, driving 500 routes in the morning and afternoon, most with three trips within each route. We safely transport thousands of students to and from school on schedule. In effect, MNPS is running a transportation company larger than those in many cities' public transit systems. It is a complicated task under the best of conditions and we usually do it well. However, busses do break down and people do become ill. We do have plans in place to accommodate those occurrences, but they do cause us to run late on occasion. Things happen, but when they do, we owe it to our customers to let them know about it so that they know their children are safe.



In the case of the driver that got lost this week, one of our employees did not follow our standard operating procedures. We compounded that error with poor communication to the parents of those children. We did not live up to our own high standards, and we did not live up to the standards parents rightfully hold for us. Our transportation team has reached out to those parents and expressed our deepest apologies and re-affirmed our intention to serve them and their children better."

"It's not excusable for me," said the mother. "I definitely want some guarantees this will not happen again. I don't know if they have the right resources, the technology they need. I definitely think a system should have been in place after 30 minutes to notify people your child is going to be late, so we at least know they're safe. I would hope they would equip the bus drivers with technology or some kind of procedures to follow if they start to get off route."

