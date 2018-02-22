Blackman High School to close Friday for building repairs

Blackman High School will be closed on Friday for air-conditioning repairs, according to Rutherford Co. Schools officials.

All other Rutherford Co. Schools will be open on Friday, Feb. 23.

According to district officials, repairs to the school's air conditioning have been delayed because workers need to access a ditch that was made unsafe by heavy rain.

Since temperatures on Friday will be warm with a lesser chance of rain, they will be able to complete the job.

Officials say the Teacher Recruitment Fair on Saturday at Blackman will go on as planned.

To check out the full 4WARN weather forecast, click here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.