Possible police chase causes delays on Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike

A possible police chase is causing traffic delays on Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike.

News4 received multiple reports that a dozen marked and unmarked police were heading east on Briley Parkway from I-40W just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

It appears the chase ended near Brick Church Pike.

Now, TDOT is reporting an "incident" in the area causing delays in both directions of Briley Parkway.

The Eastbound right lane is blocked, and westbound lanes are experiencing rubbernecking delays.

TDOT reports the incident will be clear by 4:15 p.m.

Police have not released any information on the nature of the incident at this time.

News4 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

