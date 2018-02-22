Court records: Mayor refuses to provide passcode for phone

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.

A warrant obtained on Tuesday said the mayor and her attorney Jerry Martin had declined to provide the passcode.

"Due to the fact that Megan Barry has thus far refused to provide the passcode to her phone, the only process for examining the phone known is to have the phone unlocked by a third party," according to the affidavit.

Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier approved the original search warrants for Barry and Sgt. Rob Forrest's iPhones on Feb. 16 as part of the TBI investigation.

The warrants ask for "any and all electronic data to include recordings, images, emails, SMS messages, MMS messages, instant messages, chats, iMessages, call logs, contact lists, audio recordings, video recordings, photographs and GPS or geolocation information."

According to the affidavit, Barry has refused to provide the passcode to her phone, prompting a second search warrant to be requested and executed on Tuesday to allow the phone to be submitted to a third-party contractor to bypass the passcode.

News 4 has reached out to Mayor Barry's office, the Metro Nashville Police Department and Forrest for comment.

Search warrants are returned to the criminal court clerk's office and filed when they have been executed.

According to the affidavit returned with the warrant, authorities believe that Forrest used a police department issued cell phone to take photographs of a nude or partially nude woman, believed to be Barry, on May 15, 2017, and Oct. 18, 2017, while on duty.

Detectives found emails of the pictures were sent to Forrest's work email account and believe he sent them to himself.

Police also found there could be deleted phone logs and hundreds of deleted chats between Forrest and Barry on at least one of the devices that were being searched.

The TBI will send the devices to a third-party to try to determine what had been deleted from the phones.

Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest, who was formerly her chief security officer before his retirement effective on Jan. 31, the day the affair was made public.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk asked the TBI to look into whether Barry or others violated any criminal laws, according to a statement released on Feb. 1.

The News 4 I-Team found that Barry and Forrest took nine trips together – just the two of them – in 2017. Some of those locations included Athens, Greece, San Francisco and New York City, all tied to leadership or work-related trips.

On the nine trips when Barry and Forrest traveled alone, taxpayers paid more than $14,000 in travel costs.

Forrest has also earned more than $119,000 in overtime since 2015 when Barry took office.

