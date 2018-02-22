Suspect in Clarksville business burglary arrested

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A large number of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More >>
Ryan Gerard, 30, is accused of stealing $800 in power tools from a building on Pageant Lane on Tuesday morning.More >>
WalletHub says Tennessee is the No. 1 angriest and most hateful state in the country.More >>
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss school safety.More >>
Another round of heavy rain is entering southern Middle Tennessee from Mississippi and is expected to arrive in Nashville before noon Thursday.More >>
As part of Black History Month, the Equity and Diversity Department is hosting a series of events that are open to anyone who wants to increase their capacity to engage with students and families effectively and equitably.More >>
According to officials, there were no students on the bus at the time. No injuries have been reported.More >>
Safari Pet Resort in Murfreesboro hosted an event for OlymPets during their daycare hours on Wednesday.More >>
The man reportedly broke into the Hilton Hotel through a secured patio of a hotel restaurant just after midnight Thursday.More >>
Threats made through a series of Facebook posts have garnered concerns in two different school districts in Middle Tennessee.More >>
According to Franklin Police, assault charges were filed against Director of Schools Mike Looney after an incident including a parent and student.More >>
Threats made through a series of Facebook posts have garnered concerns in two different school districts in Middle Tennessee.More >>
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >>
A Los Angeles woman will serve 30 days in jail for performing a root canal, without a license, which injured a woman according to prosecutors.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
They said the headphones she was wearing were completely melted.More >>
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.More >>
An official with Fentress County Schools is now explaining what led up to schools being closed on Tuesday.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Not only are drivers having to deal with wet roads, but they're also dodging potholes. The recent temperature roller coaster in Middle Tennessee has made potholes a huge issue.More >>
