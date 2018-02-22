Suspect in Clarksville business burglary arrested

Police in Clarksville say they have arrested the suspect in a business burglary.

Ryan Gerard, 30, is accused of stealing $800 in power tools from a building on Pageant Lane.

Police shared surveillance photos that appear to show Gerard committing the crime, which happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives received multiple tips from the public and were able to identify Gerard as the suspect.

Gerard allegedly had drug paraphernalia with him when he was arrested.

According to police, they eventually found the stolen items on Laurent Lane and were able to recover the power tools.

Detectives say they also found a four-wheeler at the address that had been stolen in Cheatham County.

Gerard is charged with burglary and drug paraphernalia and is being held on $27,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail. Police say he was already out on bond for other unrelated charges.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.