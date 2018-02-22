Study claims Tennessee is 6th 'most sinful' state

Tennessee is getting recognition for something that most of us probably aren't proud of.

WalletHub says Tennessee is the angriest and most hateful state in the country.

A number of factors went into the rankings, including the number of violent crimes and hate groups in the state.

As part of the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states against each other in several different categories.

Overall, Tennessee is considered to be the sixth "most sinful state."

Here's a look at how Tennessee ranked in some other "sinful" behaviors. The scale ranges from 1, which is most sinful, to 25.

3rd - Excesses and Vices

11th - Lust

15th - Jealousy

15th - Laziness

20th - Greed

21st - Vanity

Click here to see how other states landed in the ranking and read more about the methodology.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.