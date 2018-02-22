Metro Schools hosting events to increase diversity education

Teachers in Metro Nashville Public Schools had another opportunity on Wednesday to join the school system's push for diversity education.

As part of Black History Month, the Equity and Diversity Department is hosting a series of events that are open to anyone who wants to increase their capacity to engage with students and families effectively and equitably.

"As we look at discipline disparities and achievement gap data, we realize that a lot of the young people that are suffering, that are being left behind, are students of color, students who grew up in poverty," said workshop advocate Tasha Fletcher. "And, I think, if we find ways to bridge those gaps, humble ourselves, find ways to connect across differences, then we can really start to make a difference in our young people's lives."

Fletcher says there is still much work to be done but is encouraged that Metro Schools is making diversity training a priority.

There are two more parts to the event series that will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Click here for more information.

