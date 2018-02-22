MNPS school bus involved in crash in south Nashville

A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in south Nashville on Thursday morning.

According to officials, there were no students on the bus at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to move the school bus, which is blocking traffic on Whispering Hills Drive.

Another vehicle reportedly rear-ended the school bus because the driver was unable to stop.

