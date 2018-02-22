Murfreesboro dogs compete in their own Winter Olympics - WSMV News 4

Murfreesboro dogs compete in their own Winter Olympics

Several dogs competed for medals at Safari Pet Resorts. (WSMV) Several dogs competed for medals at Safari Pet Resorts. (WSMV)
Dogs already compete in their own version of the Super Bowl, so why shouldn't they have their own Olympic Games?

Safari Pet Resort in Murfreesboro hosted an event for OlymPets during their daycare hours on Wednesday.

All of the participating canine athletes were dressed in uniform and worked for the gold.

"The Olympics offer a great opportunity to promote exercising and socializing with our pets, which is really what our daycare is all about," said Anna Raitt.

After it was all said and done, the dogs received medals and special treats resembling the Olympic torch.

