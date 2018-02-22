Man accused of breaking into downtown Nashville hotel - WSMV News 4

Man accused of breaking into downtown Nashville hotel

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a downtown Nashville hotel.

The man reportedly broke into the Hilton Hotel through a secured patio of a hotel restaurant just after midnight Thursday.

Officers ordered the suspect to come outside, which is when he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the man did not steal or damage anything inside the hotel.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being charged with burglary.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man accused of breaking into downtown Nashville hotelMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.