Man accused of breaking into downtown Nashville hotel

Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a downtown Nashville hotel.

The man reportedly broke into the Hilton Hotel through a secured patio of a hotel restaurant just after midnight Thursday.

Officers ordered the suspect to come outside, which is when he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the man did not steal or damage anything inside the hotel.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being charged with burglary.

