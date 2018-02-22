Hungary shock China, Canada in 5000m relay final

Hungary led the 45-lap race when it mattered, leading the first lap and the last two.

The team of Csaba Burjan, Viktor Knoch, and brothers Shaoang Liu and Shaolin Sandor Liu won Hungary's first Winter Olympic gold medal and first medal of any color in 38 years. The Hungarian relay team also set a new Olympic record.

China and Canada finish behind Hungary on the podium.

A crash left South Korea trailing in the Final A, dashing their chances of being the third consecutive home country to win the 5000m relay after Russia and Canada completed the feat.

The United States won the Final B with a time of 6:52.708, marking the first time since 2002 that U.S. has not won a medal in 5000m relay. The U.S. are the world record holders in the event.