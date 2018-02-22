Director of Fentress County Schools explains reasons for school closure

An official with Fentress County Schools is now explaining what led up to schools being closed on Tuesday.

News 4 began asking questions after receiving a call from a viewer claiming they weren't being told the whole story about the closure.

Mike Jones, director of Fentress County Schools, issued a statement on Thursday morning.

Jones says the Fentress County sheriff called him at home on Monday night about "concerning social media posts" from a Clarkrange High School student.

According to Jones, he made the decision to cancel school at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday "due in part to the high incident of sickness on Friday the 16th and secondly due to the uncertainty of the situation that had just been reported."

Jones says the school district is in touch with the sheriff's office on a daily basis and that students' safety is the highest priority of the school system.

Because of the threat, a school resource officer has been assigned to Clarkrange High School.

Below is the full statement from the director of schools:

Monday evening, February 19th at 8:15 the Fentress County Sheriff called my home about a complaint concerning social media posts of a CHS student. The decision was made at 9:30 p.m. to cancel school on Tuesday, February 20th due in part to the high incident of sickness on Friday the 16th and secondly due to the uncertainty of the situation that had just been reported. We are in contact with the Sheriff’s office daily. Sheriff Reagon has assigned an SRO to Clarkrange High School. Our students’ safety is the highest priority of the school system as well as the Sheriff’s Department. This is a Sheriff’s department investigation,any questions should be directed to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department. We understand the frustration and concerns of our parents and it is our hope that this investigation can be concluded soon.

