Facebook threat causes concern in Robertson, Cheatham counties

Posted: Updated:
A News 4 viewer shared this photo of the alleged threat. (WSMV) A News 4 viewer shared this photo of the alleged threat. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Threats made through a series of Facebook posts have garnered concerns in two different school districts in Middle Tennessee.

Parents and students in Robertson County were nervous after seeing the posts, which appear to threaten a school named "SHS."

One Facebook post reads, "I will not be telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shots."

The second Facebook status, posted 11 minutes later, reads, "Yes SHS is the school I want."

Many thought the post was referring to Springfield High School and reached out to officials.

Robertson County Director of Schools Chris Causey said the post does not reference Springfield High School and has been circulating nationwide.

"However, authorities are aware and there will be an increased security presence," said Causey in a tweet.

The threat also concerned students and parents in Cheatham County, who thought the post was about Sycamore High School in Pleasant View.

The Cheatham County Board of Education said authorities have been made aware of the threat and that it does not reference Sycamore High School.

Anyone who has concerns about school safety is being asked to report them to tip@ccsdtn.org.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

