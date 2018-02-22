No. 23 Belmont women win 18th straight

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Kylee Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, Sally McCabe added 16 points and nine boards, and Belmont won its 18th straight with a 66-35 victory over Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

Belmont held JSU to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters and led 49-22 entering the fourth for its 42nd consecutive Ohio Valley Conference victory. It's the second longest streak in the nation behind No. 1 UConn at 94.

Darby Maggard added 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Belmont (27-3, 17-0). Smith made three of Belmont's 10 3-pointers, including one in the second quarter to become the 10th Bruin to reach 1,400 career points.

Jacksonville State (17-11, 11-6) was just 12-of-63 shooting (19 percent), including 3 of 16 from 3-point range, and hit just 8 of 15 free throws. Rayven Pearson grabbed 11 rebounds and Tasha Magruder had eight boards and five blocks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.