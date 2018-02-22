Group of teens wanted for trying to burglarize cars in Mt. Juliet

Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for a group of teens who were trying to burglarize cars in the Providence area.

Investigators say the teens ran toward Arbor Springs after a man found them in his truck in the 1400 block of Wayfield Lane just after midnight Thursday.

Officers are searching the area. A specific description of the suspects has not been released.

Police are advising drivers to make sure their cars are locked and to remove valuables from their vehicles.

