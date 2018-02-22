Lamoureux twins shine in Olympic Final

It must be an incredible feeling to share the Olympic experience with your twin sister while skating next to one another on the same team. But, how many sets of twins can say they each had a game-changing moment to help their team capture a gold medal for the first time in 20 years?

The Lamoureux twins are in elite company as they both shined individually while helping the U.S. defeat Canada in the women’s hockey gold-medal game.

“I'm digging the new necklace I got today,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. "It is been a dream to do this, side by side. We have pushed each other since we were little and our brothers have kicked our butts along the way."

Jocelyne, tasked with shooting in the first round of extra innings, performed a highly-skilled maneuver en route to scoring the eventual shootout-winning goal. No. 17 skated in all alone, faked to her backhand as Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados slipped, then confidently slid the puck into the back of the net.

"I knew she was going to pull something out of her hat,” Monique Lamoureux-Morando said of her sister’s nifty move. “I've seen her do it plenty of times to our goalies and other goalies. We've screwed it up plenty of times, but she pulled the perfect time to pull it off.”

But, she might not have had the opportunity if it wasn’t for Monique’s game-tying goal with less than six minutes remaining in the final frame.

U.S. forward Kelly Pannek made a heads-up pass after seeing several Canadian players skate to the bench for a line change. Pannek went blue-to-blue to set up a free Monique.

Unlike her sister who opted for a deke, Monique snapped a wrist shot under the glove of Szabados to knot the score at two and help force overtime.

“I was going high glove, didn't go high glove, but it went in so I don't care." Monique explained.

The twins have naturally shared almost everything growing up but don’t have to fight over a gold medal as they each earned the right to call themselves Olympic champions.

"Our journey has certainly been unique, but it's always been the two of us,” Monique said. “I can't imagine what it would be not to have her next to me on the ice. We've pushed each other and we wouldn't be where we are without the other."