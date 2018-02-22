How to get reimbursed by the state for pothole damage to your car

Not only are drivers having to deal with wet roads, but they're also dodging potholes.

The recent temperature roller coaster in Middle Tennessee has made potholes a huge issue.

TDOT received about 50 emails from drivers in Davidson County reporting potholes just this past weekend. They have received hundreds of calls over the last several months.

If you’ve hit one, you know it can do a lot of damage to your car, and the money it costs to fix adds up quickly.

The good news is you can get the state to pay for damage to your car if you hit a pothole in certain circumstances.

Click here to find the claims form on the Department of Treasury website. It takes 90 days to process claims.

Drivers need to prove proof of damage and get two estimates for repairs.

The pothole also must be on a state road, which includes interstates and main roads like West End Avenue.

The Department of Treasury says it will pay for your damage if the pothole has already been reported and if they have had a reasonable amount time to fix it.

From July of 2016 to December 2017, 488 people filed claims. The state agreed to pay for nine of those, totaling just over $6,000 in damages.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.