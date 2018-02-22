Figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the Closing Ceremony on Sunday night in Primetime on NBC. The team, along with play-by-play partner Terry Gannon, made the announcement during Tuesday night’s broadcast of the ladies’ short program.

Lipinski, Weir and Gannon will commentate the pageantry from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, which will feature the Parade of Nations, interviews, profiles, musical performances and more.

“Parades, K-Pop, fireworks, costumes, dancing – who better to host the world’s biggest party than Tara, Johnny and Terry,” Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming, said in a press release.

The figure skating analysts will join the ranks of past hosts such as Mike Tirico, Mary Carillo, and Ryan Seacrest for Rio 2016; Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Vladimir Pozner for Sochi 2014; and Bob Costas, Michaels, and Seacrest for London 2012.

Lipinski won gold at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, 20 years ago on Tuesday. Weir competed at two Olympics and was the 2008 Worlds bronze medalist. Gannon transitioned to broadcasting after a standout college basketball career.

“I started commentating 10 years ago and I thought my biggest dream would be the moment we sat down in our primetime chairs here in PyeongChang, which has been the most incredible experience,” said Lipinski. “But for this assignment to happen, it’s a huge honor and privilege. I’m so excited to embark on this new and exciting adventure and bring the Closing Ceremony to the U.S.”

Gannon took a little bit more of a sarcastic approach: “I’m honored and excited to be hosting the Closing Ceremony with my reserved, understated broadcast partners Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir,” he said, before adding that the group is “looking forward to a fitting farewell at the end of a truly memorable experience in PyeongChang.”

“When Jim Bell called to give me the news I was bowled over! It is an extreme honor and privilege to bring America its final night of celebration from this incredible Olympic Games and to applaud the talents of both the athletes and our fantastic NBC family,” said Weir. “This is a glorious and unexpected experience that I can’t wait to get fancy for!”

Lipinski and Weir are known for having more fun than anyone else at the Olympics. They recently gave a glitter makeover to Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones and learned more about K-Pop in Korean culture.