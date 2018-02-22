Country legend, Evangelical leader recall special moments with Rev. Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham hosted a crusade in Nashville with Steven Curtis Chapman after the Columbine shooting in 2000. (WSMV file photo)

In June of 2000, Billy Graham preached in front a sold out Adelphia Coliseum on the banks of the Cumberland River.

It would be his last crusade in Music City.

Joining him on stage was Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith.

Smith shared a stage with Graham three times over four decades.

"I was just so honored to be on the crusade, be there and sing," Smith said.

Smith first met Rev. Graham at a crusade in Dallas in 1972.

"Every time you see him preach...and you see those seats, people start to get up, and the waves of them coming forward, it was an awesome thing," she said. "It's as if God has gone before him and set the scene."

Former Southern Baptist Convention executive Morris Chapman first experienced Graham's crusade in Jackson, Miss., in 1950.

"Even as a ten-year-old, I understood that God's spirit was there and when he preached, it was the spirit of God coming through and guiding him," Chapman recalled.

Chapman would eventually meet the world's most famous Evangelist at the Southern Baptist Convention in Atlanta 45 years later.

"I had to sort of slap myself to really just speak to him and be involved with him in that instance," he said. "You just don't ever get into the presence of a Godly man like Billy Graham."

