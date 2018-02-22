Country legend, Evangelical leader recall special moments with Rev. Billy Graham

Country music star Connie Smith and Former Southern Baptist Convention executive Morris Chapman recall the time they first met Rev. Billy Graham and the impact his messages had on millions of Christians.More >>
Rain on the weekends is like salt in the wound for homeowners that live in flood zones, especially those who are dealing with foundation issues. Homeowners are forced to get creative with how they drain water if they can't afford professional repairs.More >>
After a deadly fire on Valentine's Day killed three women living in a halfway house on Southwood Drive, the News4 I-Team is raising questions about conditions at other recovery houses in Nashville.More >>
Metro Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison early Valentine's Day morning.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens who escaped from Natchez Trace Youth Academy, a treatment facility for adolescent males located in Waverly, Tennessee.More >>
The Rutherford County Landfill is almost full, and officials say it will close later this week to evaluate if it will be closed permanently.More >>
According to Franklin Police, assault charges were filed against Director of Schools Mike Looney after an incident including a parent and student.More >>
Just a week after Metro Police created a task force to combat violent crimes by teens, it seems they are making some headway. But to really make a difference, they say they need help from the community.More >>
After the recent massacre in Florida parents and schools are on edge. Any social media post remotely resembling a threat throws up a red flag, and people are ready to report anything.More >>
It was 18 years ago the now Nissan Stadium was Adelphia Coliseum. More than 45,000 made their way down the streets and through the gates for a Billy Graham crusade. Sharing the stage with Graham that night was Christian music singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman.More >>
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
According to Franklin Police, assault charges were filed against Director of Schools Mike Looney after an incident including a parent and student.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Ryan Robert Debruyne has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.More >>
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.More >>
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >>
A man is dead and as many as four gunmen are on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Nashville.More >>
Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99, according to his spokesman.More >>
