Antioch residents in need of flood relief

Rain on the weekends is like salt in the wound for homeowners that live in flood zones, especially those who are dealing with foundation issues.

Homeowners are forced to get creative with how they drain water if they can't afford professional repairs. Residents living along Cedarmont Drive - many of whom are elderly or on fixed income - are dealing with cracked foundations and often have water seep into their homes.

A city official in Antioch is working to fix those problems for the most vulnerable in the community. Metro council member Fabian Bedne has personally seen the toll the water takes on these homes.

Bedne says he wants to work with Metro Water to identify the problems, and then work with non-profits to help fix the damage.

"I think there are non-profits that will eventually do it," Bedne said. "But my request is that they not only focus on the house, but also focus on the side."

Bedne says one challenge they face is accumulating grant money to help those who need it most. However, the city is not allowed to work on private properties, hence Bedne's plan for non-profit intervention.

Metro Water told News 4 that they encourage citizens who live in flood zones to take advantage of metro's home buyout program.

