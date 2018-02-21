Court filing alleges misconduct by judge in Marshall Co. High School shooting

News4 affiliate in Paducah, Ky., WPSD Local 6, and three other Paxton Media Group organizations, claim the judge presiding over the Marshall County High School shooting case committed serious misconduct.

That shooting on Jan. 23 resulted in the deaths of two students and gunshot wounds to 18 other students.

Paxton Media Group filed a petition for writ mandamus or prohibition Tuesday with the Kentucky Court of Appeals. A writ of mandamus directs a public official or government department to take action.

The court filing claims Marshall County Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson improperly interfered with efforts to prosecute 15-year-old shooting suspect Gabriel Parker. The filing also claims Judge Jameson illegally closed Parker’s arraignment last Friday and sealed records to hide his actions.

Last week, we reported Jameson closed Parker’s arraignment despite a request made by Paxton Media Group.

Editor and publisher of The Paducah Sun Jim Paxton explained how the issue evolved later that weekend.

“Over the weekend, our reporters in Marshall County discovered some information as we were pursuing more information about what went on during the closed hearing," Paxton told WPSD. "And we developed information that came to me Saturday and Sunday, some of it in writing.”

The court filing claims Jameson is acquainted with the suspect’s mother and appointed a public defender for Parker, despite having no legal authority to do so.

PMG alleges Jameson contacted a detective and tried to stop the detective’s interview with Parker. The filing goes on to say Jameson also tried to justify his efforts on Parker’s behalf in Friday’s closed hearing.

Paxton said, while he wrestled with the idea, he considered the victims of the shooting.

“What is the right thing to do here?" Paxton questioned. "Because here’s where we are: You know, we got kids who were killed and we’ve got other kids who’ve been disfigured for life. And we got a whole bunch of other kids who the best years of their lives have been taken from them by this. And those people are just morally, and by the Constitution, entitled to a public, a fair, and impartial prosecution of this case.”

“That’s why we filed this action,” Paxton said. “That’s our only motive in filing this action.”

Paxton Media Group is asking the Court of Appeals to override Jameson’s actions in closing the arraignment and sealing the records.

WPSD has reached out to Jameson and Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship, who is prosecuting the case, but have not heard back.

We will let you know when the court makes a ruling.

You can read a copy of the writ mandamus by clicking here.

