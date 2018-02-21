Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin in contention for combined medal

Standings after the first run

1. Lindsey Vonn (USA)



2. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) +.74 seconds



3. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) +.77 seconds

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are entered in the same race for the first time at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Vonn, a two-time Olympic downhill medalist, is in first place after the downhill run of the combined event, .74 seconds ahead of Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Vonn is racing just a day after claiming the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang.

“I might be a little bit physically tired, but the emotion of being so happy, it takes over and pushes me down the hill,” Vonn said on NBC. “My will is stronger than my body most of the time.”

Shiffrin sits in sixth place, 1.98 seconds behind Vonn, but the 2014 Olympic slalom champion could make up time in the slalom run.

Shiffrin decided to skip yesterday’s downhill race to prepare for today’s combined event.

“I’m feeling pretty fresh, more fresh than I was expecting to feel today, so that was a good call,” Shiffrin said on NBC.

The skiers will return to the snow at 1 a.m. ET for the slalom run of the combined event. The times from the two runs are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

