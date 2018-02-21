Police looking for driver in Madison fatal hit-and-run

This is not the suspect's car, just a similar vehicle. (Credit: Metro Nashville Police Dept.)

Metro Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison early Valentine's Day morning.

According to police, Curtis Kevan, 59, of Bethpage, was traveling down Gallatin Pike on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with an SUV making a left turn at Anderson Lane. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

Kevan was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

After viewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses, police believe the suspect drives a silver or tan 1995-2000 Chevy Tahoe or Suburban similar to the one pictured.

Police say the driver failed to yield to Kevan, who had the right-of-way, causing the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 862-8600, Hit & Run investigators at 862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME.

