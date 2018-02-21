Rutherford Co. Landfill almost full, closing to determine next step

Metro Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison early Valentine's Day morning.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens who escaped from Natchez Trace Youth Academy, a treatment facility for adolescent males located in Waverly, Tennessee.
The Rutherford County Landfill is almost full, and officials say it will close later this week to evaluate if it will be closed permanently.
According to Franklin Police, assault charges were filed against Director of Schools Mike Looney after an incident including a parent and student.
Just a week after Metro Police created a task force to combat violent crimes by teens, it seems they are making some headway. But to really make a difference, they say they need help from the community.
After the recent massacre in Florida parents and schools are on edge. Any social media post remotely resembling a threat throws up a red flag, and people are ready to report anything.
It was 18 years ago the now Nissan Stadium was Adelphia Coliseum. More than 45,000 made their way down the streets and through the gates for a Billy Graham crusade. Sharing the stage with Graham that night was Christian music singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman.
A flood watch is in effect for western Middle Tennessee through late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Chris Weinke is joining Tennessee's staff as a running backs coach.
The summary of an internal investigation by an attorney reveals the board of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency knew of complaints about their executive director two years ago and still kept him in that position.
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.
According to Franklin Police, assault charges were filed against Director of Schools Mike Looney after an incident including a parent and student.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
Ryan Robert Debruyne has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.
A man is dead and as many as four gunmen are on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Nashville.
Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99, according to his spokesman.
