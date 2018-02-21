Rutherford Co. Landfill almost full, closing to determine next s - WSMV News 4

Rutherford Co. Landfill almost full, closing to determine next step

The Rutherford County Landfill is almost full, and officials say it will close this week to evaluate if it will be closed permanently.

Rutherford Co. Solid Waste Director Mac Nolan said the facility will close at end-of-the-day Friday. 

The landfill is not 100-percent full, but Nolan says they need to take some time to figure out what to do next. 

Nolan is unsure if the facility will ever reopen at this time, but he says no one's jobs will be affected by a potential closure. 

The facility will still accept brush and tires. They also have some space set aside for potential emergencies. 

In the meantime, other types of waste must be taken to Middle Point Landfill nearby.

A community event to discuss the future of the landfill will be held on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.

