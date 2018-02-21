Authorities search for teenage escapees in Perry County

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens who escaped from Natchez Trace Youth Academy, a treatment facility for adolescent males located in Waverly, Tennessee.

Police named Dominick McClung, 15, and Dyson Swett, 15, as the two escapees. They are believed to be armed and dangerous. McClung is about six feet tall and police say he may be wearing camouflage and boots. Swett is listed at five feet, and may also be clad in camouflage. Police also believe that one or both of the escapees is wearing a Carhart brand jacket.

Authorities said the two suspects have broken into several camps on the 11000 block of Crooked Creek Road. Police are urging residents to lock their homes and vehicles, and to be on the look out for the two teens.

Police also warned residents not to engage with the escapees, but to instead contact Perry County Dispatch at 589-3911 or 911 with information on their whereabouts.

