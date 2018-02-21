Anna Gasser edges out Jamie Anderson for big air gold - WSMV News 4

Anna Gasser edges out Jamie Anderson for big air gold

Posted: Updated:
By: Shawn Smith

With a pair of extremely progressive tricks, Austria's Anna Gasser has become the first-ever Olympic champion in women's snowboard big air.


Gasser landed all three of her jumps in the big air final, but it was the last one — a cab double cork 1080 — that knocked Jamie Anderson out of the top spot and gave Gasser the win.


Anderson ended up with a silver medal. It's her second medal of these Olympics and the third medal of her career.


New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took bronze.


Results


Gold: Anna Gasser (AUT), 185.00

Silver: Jamie Anderson (USA), 177.25

Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), 157.50



Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.