Marcel Hirscher: First male Alpine skier with three golds in 50 years?

How to watch

Run 1: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11:30 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Medal favorites

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, who has already won the giant slalom and combined gold medals in PyeongChang, is the clear favorite in the event.

The reigning world champion has finished top-three in each of the last six World Cup seasons, winning four titles. This season he has won six of his eight World Cup slaloms.

But he is still looking for his first Olympic gold medal in the event, after finishing second to fellow Austrian Mario Matt in Sochi.

Hirscher is hoping to become the first male Alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals at the same Games since France’s Jean-Claude Killy in 1968.

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen has been Hirscher’s main giant slalom rival this season, finishing second or third to Hirscher in all six of Hirscher’s World Cup slalom victories.

2014 Olympic champion Mario Matt is retired, but his younger brother, Michael, will be representing Austria.

U.S. athletes to watch

David Chodounsky, Mark Engel and Nolan Kasper will start for the U.S.

None of them rank higher than 30th in the World Cup standings.

Kasper was the top American in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games, finishing 13th. Chodounsky was the top American at 2017 Worlds, placing 12th.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Mario Matt (Austria)

Silver: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Bronze: Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)



Silver: Manuel Feller (Austria)



Bronze: Felix Neureuther (Germany)