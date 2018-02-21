Youth violence task force asking for help

We can't show their faces because they're too young, but their crimes are anything but innocent.

Metro Police arrested a 16-year-old after they said he pistol-whipped a hair stylist in Green Hills as she was taking out the trash.

Then there was a shooting outside of Pearl Cohn High School during school dismissal. Investigators believe a 14-year-old is responsible for that.

These are just two examples. Sadly there are many, many more.

"There's no denying it's a problem, and it's scary because they seem to be so young," said one Nashville resident.

MNPD's new task force, comprised of one lieutenant, four Sergeants and 16 officers, seems to be making some headway.

In just one week, they recovered several guns and arrested five juveniles, including a 12-year-old who tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint while she waited for her daughter to get out of ballet.

"Children, their brains aren't developed yet, so they're committing these offenses probably not realizing the effect that they have," said Lieutenant Blaine Whited. "They're not trained to use weapons. They really have no fear."

The message from the Metro Police is clear: this is a problem they do not intend to tolerate.

However, in a press release Chief Steve Anderson was adamant saying, "It's time for parents, extended families and other stakeholders to take notice of what is occurring and do their part to stop it."

"Tip us off," Sgt. Whited said. "You live in these communities. You know what's going on. Step up. Do the right thing before someone gets hurt."

Police said one major problem is that these kids are now stealing cars, meaning they're mobile and able to commit crimes all over town.

Investigators said it would be extremely helpful if citizens would stop leaving their keys inside unlocked cars.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.