Steven Curtis Chapman remembers Billy Graham, crusade performances

It was 18 years ago the now Nissan Stadium was Adelphia Coliseum. More than 45,000 made their way down the streets and through the gates for a Billy Graham crusade. Sharing the stage with Graham that night was Christian music singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman.

"As a kid, I'd watch his gatherings on television," said Chapman. "The simplicity of his message, I think that's what marked his life and his ministry. I think that's why it was so impactful worldwide. He was so concerned about the souls of everyone. You go anywhere in the world, and you'll be hard pressed to find anyone who won't know the name 'Reverand Billy Graham.' I think he wanted to be known not as a great man of God. He wanted to be known as a man of a great God."

On that day of the Nashville crusade in 2000, the country was still seeking answers and guidance having to do with school violence, just like today.



"I think this is the answer to the Columbine shooting and things like that," said one crusade attendee in 2000.



"Something has happened to our moral life," Graham told the crowd in 2000. "The bottom has dropped out, and we need a revival."

"Anytime I got to stand onstage and be a part of a Billy Graham crusade was always just profound and just incredible," said Chapman.



"My daughter, Emily, sent a message that said, 'did you hear the news? Billy Graham went home,'" he continued. "That brought tears to my eyes when I heard that this morning. I'm just thankful the world had Billy Graham for the season that it did and his word and impact is going to be felt for the rest of our time on earth. He's at rest, and he's being welcomed by that cloud of witnesses of millions that are already there waiting and others who will join them to say, 'God used you in my life.' He had a message of hope that he gave to so many people. He now fully realizes it. He fully sees it."

Sitting on a porch in Franklin, Chapman played a verse of the hymn, Just As I Am. Chapman would always play the song to close out Graham's crusades. It's a song special to him now more than ever.

"Everything in his life was to point to God," he said. "I love singing that song because he told millions of people to come as you are. God wants you just as you are. He was a man who lived that message. This song, it will always take me back to that reminder of how simple the message was that marked the life of Billy Graham, the message he left behind, the message he fully understands now that he's in the presence of the God he loves."

