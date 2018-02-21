Heisman Trophy-winning QB Weinke to coach RBs for Tennessee

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Chris Weinke is joining Tennessee's staff as a running backs coach.

Tennessee announced Weinke's addition to the staff Wednesday.

Weinke quarterbacked Florida State's 1999 national championship team and won the Heisman Trophy in 2000.

He spent the 2017 season with new Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt at the University of Alabama. Weinke was an offensive analyst, while Pruitt was defensive coordinator.

Weinke played with the Carolina Panthers from 2001-06 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2007.

He was the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback coach from 2015-16 and spent five years as program director at IMG Academy.

Weinke will replace Robert Gillespie, who coached Tennessee's running backs the last five seasons on former coach Butch Jones' staff.

His contract runs through Jan. 31, 2020, and the university will pay him $355,000 annually.

