Assault charge filed against Williamson Co. Schools director

Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney turned himself into authorities on a charge of assault, Franklin Police announced on Wednesday.

Police said Looney "abruptly" entered a conference room at Franklin High School, "grabbed the student by her arm, and forced her out of the school and to his vehicle."

According to the police, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the school for a reported psychological emergency.

While working with the student, the student's mother and school staff to transport the student to the hospital, Looney then entered the conference room.

Police said officers intervened and paramedics transported the student to the emergency room for evaluation.

A Williamson County magistrate issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday after consultation with Franklin officers. Looney was charged with assault.

"We have recently confirmed that a simple assault charge was filed this afternoon against Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney. Dr. Looney turned himself into the Sheriff's Department this evening to allow for the necessary paperwork to be completed," said Williamson County Schools Communications Director Carol Birdsong in a news release. "This misdemeanor charge apparently stems from an incident which took place Tuesday at Franklin High School while he and others were assisting a student in crisis. There were multiple witnesses on hand who dispute this accusation of simple assault, and we believe this charge is without merit and will not stand."

The Franklin Police released the following statement on the incident:

Yesterday, Franklin Police Officers and paramedics were dispatched to Franklin High School for a reported psychological emergency. While working with the student, the student’s mother, and school staff to transport the student to the hospital, Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County Schools Superintendent, abruptly entered the conference room, grabbed the student by her arm, and forced her out of the school and to his vehicle. Officers intervened and had on-scene paramedics transport the student to the emergency room for evaluation. Today, those officers consulted with the Williamson County Magistrate, who issued an arrest warrant, charging Dr. Looney with Assault. Dr. Looney surrendered himself at the Williamson County Jail after Franklin Police notified him of the warrant. Looney, charged with assault, is free on the $1,500 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court 03/08/18 at 1:00 pm.

Looney is free after posting $1,500 bond and will appear in Williamson County General Sessions Court on March 8.

