Software program scans for potential online threats in Wilson County

After the recent massacre in Florida parents and schools are on edge.
Any social media post remotely resembling a threat throws up a red flag, and people are ready to report anything.
Social Sentinel is a software program that scans billions of social media posts each day.
It has a large library of threat terms. When one of those words pops up, an alert gets sent to the school system.
They determine whether to investigate on their own, and whether law enforcement should get involved.
Amber Cheathem is a mother of three in Wilson County. “I can't even imagine going to school and having to fear for my life,” said Cheathem. “If you're not on social media and seeing what they're doing, then you really don't know half of their life.”
Jennifer Johnson is the spokesperson for Wilson County Schools, she says Social Sentinel aims to help keep a set of eyes on potentially threatening online posts.
“We get notifications. I think we got three yesterday,” said Johnson. “Most of those end up being nothing. Most of those end up being related to something else. But at least it's a step in the right direction.”
Social Sentinel maintains that they are not “big brother” looking at every single online post. But instead, they look for keywords -- like gun, shoot, murder.
“We're starting to see more specific results,” said Johnson. “I don't think it’s a solution, but it is a tool.”
Johnson says she, along with school administrators and school resource officers monitor the software each day.
“We just try to keep an eye on it to make sure there's nothing out there that would be a warning sign, or red flag, or something that we should be paying attention to,” Johnson explains.
