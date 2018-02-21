Clarksville home leveled by possible tornado; Severe storms still moving through

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Several possible tornadoes have been spotted as severe storms continue to pummel Middle Tennessee.
These storms are carrying an especially high flood threat, damaging winds and the threat for tornadoes.
Late Saturday night, a possible tornado leveled a home on Green Grove Way inside the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville.
A staging area has been set up for emergency personnel at Lifepoint Church in Clarksville.
Over 1,000 CEMC customers are without power in Montgomery and Robertson counties at this time.
Earlier in the evening, rain was pouring through the roof at Austin Peay State University's basketball arena, disrupting a sporting event.
In Nashville, the Office of Emergency Management is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service, Metro Water Services, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Mayor's Office to monitor rainfall and its impact on rivers and creeks.
Water was released from the Percy Priest Dam on Friday to make room for this weekend's heavy rain.
Crews with Metro Water Services have been working to clear out debris from storm drains to prevent flooding. Residents are being asked to help by making sure to properly dispose of their litter and yard debris so they don't cause blockages in storm drains.
Anyone who sees roadway ponding or flooding in Nashville is asked to call 615-862-4600.
IMPORTANT LINKS: Click here for more information about flood hazard risks in Davidson County | Click here to view the NERVE website for updates on road closures and evacuation areas
Kentucky Emergency Management issued these tips for drivers:
- Avoid walking or driving through flood waters - turn around, don't drown!
- Do not drive over bridges that are over fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.
- Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.
- If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.
- Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.
