Flood watch in effect for western Middle Tennessee through Saturday

A flood watch is in effect for western Middle Tennessee through late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread rain will continue into Wednesday evening, getting heavier overnight with possible isolated thunderstorms, according to 4WARN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.

Showers and some thunderstorms will continue in waves overnight and on Thursday.

Temperatures will also be cooler on Wednesday night as the front passes across the area.

Middle Tennessee will get a reprieve from the showers on Friday.

Spencer said the day will be mostly dry before rain returns on Saturday.

Late Saturday strong thunderstorms will pass through the area. Morning showers could continue on Sunday, but the weather will dry out.

The National Weather Service said in an advisory that 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall between the two systems with the highest totals expected for counties closest to the Tennessee River.

With grounds already saturated and area rivers and streams in flux due to previous rains, both flooding and flooding outside rivers will be a big concern throughout the week, according to the weather service.

Counties included in the flood watch are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner and Williamson.

A separate flood advisory has been issued for the Tennessee River in Clifton and Perryville because of previous and expected rainfall over the Tennessee River Valley.

The National Weather Service advises that anyone who experienced flooding this past week needs to pay special attention to rainfall accumulations as flooding is expected to return to those locations.

