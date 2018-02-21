Clarksville homes leveled by tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado of at least EF-2 strength damaged homes in Clarksville near I-24 and Rossview Road Saturday night. Winds reached 120 mph.

During the severe weather, a home was leveled on Green Grove Way inside the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville.

STORM DAMAGE: several homes in the Farmington neighborhood in #Clarksville were badly damaged in last night’s storms. This home’s porch flew across the street and pushed in their neighbor’s garage door. pic.twitter.com/Fd2oYQCDAI — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 25, 2018

You feel for these homeowners whose homes were destroyed in #Clarksville. Wow, so much damage pic.twitter.com/F2HUi0Q3EH — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 25, 2018

A staging area has been set up for emergency personnel at Lifepoint Church in Clarksville.

As of 11 p.m., more than 2,250 CEMC customers were without power in Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Sumner counties.

Just heard “tornado destroyed a house!” - 159 Dunlap in Clarksville. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Q16GMmeoqZ — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 25, 2018

Staging area setup for emergency personnel at Lifepoint Church. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tN3AiBcKvz — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 25, 2018

On Saturday night, rain leaked through the roof at Austin Peay State University's arena, disrupting a men's basketball game. Officials later gave the all-clear, and play resumed at 11:30 p.m.

A News 4 viewer just sent us this video of rain leaking from the ceiling at the APSU basketball arena. pic.twitter.com/AWhuwCBO9T — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) February 25, 2018

Here in Nashville, there was minimal storm damage, according to Metro officials. There were few power outages during the storm.

The Office of Emergency Management is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service, Metro Water Services, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Mayor's Office to monitor the rainfall and its impact on the area's rivers and creeks.

Water was released from the Percy Priest Dam on Friday to make room for this weekend's heavy rain.

Anyone who sees roadway ponding or flooding in Nashville is asked to call 615-862-4600.

Be careful out there tonight. This tree fell just yards away from our live shot in West Nashville. pic.twitter.com/eXJuc35LoP — Liz Lohuis (@WSMVLizLohuis) February 25, 2018

Kentucky Emergency Management issued these tips for drivers:

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters - turn around, don't drown!

Do not drive over bridges that are over fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

