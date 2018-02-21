One person has died and several homes damaged after a severe storm swept through parts of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

It happened at a home on Dot Road in Adairville. (WSMV)

Clarksville home leveled by possible tornado; Severe storms still moving through

A home in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville was leveled. (WSMV)

Several possible tornadoes have been spotted as severe storms continue to pummel Middle Tennessee.

These storms are carrying an especially high flood threat, damaging winds and the threat for tornadoes.

Late Saturday night, a possible tornado leveled a home on Green Grove Way inside the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville.

A staging area has been set up for emergency personnel at Lifepoint Church in Clarksville.

As of 11 p.m., more than 2,250 CEMC customers were without power in Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Sumner counties.

Just heard “tornado destroyed a house!” - 159 Dunlap in Clarksville. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Q16GMmeoqZ — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 25, 2018

Staging area setup for emergency personnel at Lifepoint Church. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tN3AiBcKvz — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 25, 2018

Earlier in the evening, rain was leaking through the roof at Austin Peay State University's arena, disrupting a men's basketball game. Officials have since given the all-clear, and play resumed at 11:30 p.m.

A News 4 viewer just sent us this video of rain leaking from the ceiling at the APSU basketball arena. pic.twitter.com/AWhuwCBO9T — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) February 25, 2018

Teams will be returning to the court at 11 p.m. After a 30 minute warm up period, play will resume at 11:30 p.m. #LetsGoPeay????#BeAGovBeAChampion?? — APSU Mens Basketball (@AustinPeayMBB) February 25, 2018

In Nashville, the Office of Emergency Management is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service, Metro Water Services, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Mayor's Office to monitor rainfall and its impact on rivers and creeks.

Water was released from the Percy Priest Dam on Friday to make room for this weekend's heavy rain.

Crews with Metro Water Services have been working to clear out debris from storm drains to prevent flooding. Residents are being asked to help by making sure to properly dispose of their litter and yard debris so they don't cause blockages in storm drains.

Anyone who sees roadway ponding or flooding in Nashville is asked to call 615-862-4600.

Be careful out there tonight. This tree fell just yards away from our live shot in West Nashville. pic.twitter.com/eXJuc35LoP — Liz Lohuis (@WSMVLizLohuis) February 25, 2018

Kentucky Emergency Management issued these tips for drivers:

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters - turn around, don't drown!

Do not drive over bridges that are over fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

