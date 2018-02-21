Complaints question Harwell's PAC help, $3.1M self-loan

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two campaign finance complaints question House Speaker Beth Harwell's help from a political committee and a $3.1 million self-loan to her Republican gubernatorial campaign.

One complaint says a December mailer by Harwell PAC should be reported as a $24,845 in-kind contribution to the candidate, but isn't.

It alleges registration for a website funded by Tennesseans for Good State Government, formerly Harwell PAC, lists Harwell staffer Kara Owen's government phone number and the site was registered while she was working.

Owen called it legal because the domain was initially registered to host Harwell's constituent survey.

Another complaint questions whether Harwell can financially back a $3.1 million self-loan.

Sharon Ford, a conservative group's president who almost challenged Harwell in 2014, filed the complaints.

Harwell's campaign didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

