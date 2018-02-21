2 corrections officers attacked by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Three inmates attacked two corrections officers at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville on Wednesday morning.

The prison has been placed on lockdown as Kentucky State Police investigates the attack.

According to Gov. Matt Bevin, the officers are receiving medical treatment. Bevin said the prison is secure.

Two corrections officers were attacked today by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary. The officers are being medically treated. The prison is currently on lock down. State law enforcement teams are assisting on the scene. The prison is secure and an investigation is underway. — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 21, 2018

