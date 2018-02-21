2 corrections officers attacked by inmates at KY prison - WSMV News 4

2 corrections officers attacked by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky State Penitentiary (Source: WPSD) Kentucky State Penitentiary (Source: WPSD)
EDDYVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

Three inmates attacked two corrections officers at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville on Wednesday morning.

The prison has been placed on lockdown as Kentucky State Police investigates the attack.

According to Gov. Matt Bevin, the officers are receiving medical treatment. Bevin said the prison is secure.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.