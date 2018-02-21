Armed robbery suspect wanted in Clarksville

Police are looking for a Clarksville robbery suspect who may be armed and dangerous.

Patrick Titus Booker, 31, is accused of firing a handgun during the robbery on Pollard Road on Feb. 16.

The gunshot did not hit the victim, but the bullet did get lodged in the visor of the victim's car.

The 29-year-old victim told police he was picking up two friends when Booker pointed a gun at his head and demanded him to hand over his belongings.

Immediately afterward, the victim drove to the police precinct on Cunningham Lane to report what had happened. He was not injured in the incident.

Police said Booker has an extensive criminal history and is most likely armed.

Anyone who sees Booker is asked to call 911 immediately. Those with information about the case are asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5427, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

