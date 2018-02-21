Armed robbery suspect wanted in Clarksville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Inmates attacked two corrections officers at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville on Wednesday morning.More >>
Williamson County Schools have already begun enacting changes to their security protocol.More >>
Police say a Kentucky middle school student who brought a large knife to school has been charged with attempted murder.More >>
Two campaign finance complaints question House Speaker Beth Harwell's help from a political committee and a $3.1 million self-loan to her Republican gubernatorial campaign.More >>
A Kentucky National Guard unit is deploying with the 101st Airborne to Afghanistan for a yearlong tour.More >>
State officials say 10 Tennessee landmarks are being included in a new civil rights trail.More >>
Patrick Titus Booker, 31, is accused of firing a handgun during the robbery on Feb. 16.More >>
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota decided to give the "ALS Pepper Challenge" a try.More >>
Singer Kelsea Ballerini is battling the flu, or as she calls it, "getting cozy with the commode."More >>
The Rev. Billy Graham was America's pastor. For millions, he was God's quarterback, sharing the word, and with his Bible as his playbook, showing the way.More >>
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >>
Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99, according to his spokesman.More >>
A man is dead and as many as four gunmen are on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Nashville.More >>
According to a police report, Pastor David Rowan was a guest speaker at a church in the area.More >>
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.More >>
Police say two adults and a juvenile were arrested following another "bump and rob" incident in Middle Tennessee.More >>
