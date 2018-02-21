Lindsey Vonn vs. Mikaela Shiffrin for the first time in PyeongChang

Run 1 (downhill): Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Run 2 (slalom): Thursday, Feb. 22, 1:00 a.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Lindsey Vonn has an Olympic downhill gold medal. Mikaela Shiffrin has an Olympic slalom gold medal.
They will meet for the first time in Pyeongchang in the combined event, which consists of one downhill run followed by one slalom run.
Both are looking for their second Olympic medal in PyeongChang. Shiffrin claimed the giant slalom gold medal, while Vonn earned the downhill bronze medal.
Switzerland sends a strong team to PyeongChang, led by Michelle Gisin, the younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin, and reigning world champion Wendy Holdener.
In addition to Shiffrin and Vonn, Alice Merryweather will start for the U.S. Merryweather, who is making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, finished 42nd in slalom.
Gold: Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)
Silver: Nicole Hosp (Austria)
Bronze: Julia Mancuso (USA)
Gold: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)
Silver: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)
Bronze: Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria)
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.