Titans QB Marcus Mariota tries out 'ALS pepper challenge'

A new internet challenge is working to raise $1 million for ALS research.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota decided to give the "ALS Pepper Challenge" a try.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mariota chowed down on three peppers and challenged three others to participate, including teammate Taylor Lewan.

The effort is similar to the "ALS Ice Bucket Challenge," which raised millions for the cause back in 2014.

Marcus Mariota is up for the challenge. #ALSPepperChallenge ??@TaylorLewan77, you just got called out! ?? pic.twitter.com/BhVnzFkx3B — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 20, 2018

Lewan has already responded to the challenge, saying he's in.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.