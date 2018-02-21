Titans QB Marcus Mariota tries out 'ALS pepper challenge' - WSMV News 4

Titans QB Marcus Mariota tries out 'ALS pepper challenge'

Posted: Updated:
Marcus Mariota (WSMV file photo) Marcus Mariota (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A new internet challenge is working to raise $1 million for ALS research.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota decided to give the "ALS Pepper Challenge" a try.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mariota chowed down on three peppers and challenged three others to participate, including teammate Taylor Lewan.

The effort is similar to the "ALS Ice Bucket Challenge," which raised millions for the cause back in 2014.

Lewan has already responded to the challenge, saying he's in.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.