Country singer Kelsea Ballerini battling the flu

This year's flu outbreak is affecting everyone, even the country music world.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini is battling the flu, or as she calls it, "getting cozy with the commode."

Ballerini posted a picture of herself describing her battle with the illness, saying that her mother is helping her recover.

Realgram: Legends may be the number one song in country music this week, but I am covered in sweat on the bathroom floor getting cozy with the commode in yesterday’s clothes with my mom coming over so I can lay in her lap until this flu runs its course. // It looks like a cancelled writing session, opry performance, and team celebration. It also looks like life reminding me that I’m not invincible, that even during a mountaintop week it will make me sit down and be humble, and that mommas don’t care if you are on the top of the chart or at the bottom of your bank account...they still make you soup and rub your back and Lysol the bejeesus out of everything the same.

The singer was able to make it through her Valentine's Day show at Ryman Auditorium but had to cancel a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and a songwriting session.

Her latest single, "Legends," is number one on the country music charts this week.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:34pm PST

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.