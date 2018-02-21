We have just a few of the highlights of his decades-long career.

"The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man," the President tweeted.

Graham died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, spokesman Jeremy Blume said. (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association via CNN Wire)

Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99, according to his spokesman.

In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, is interviewed at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

The connection between Rev. Billy Graham and Music City

The Rev. Billy Graham was America's pastor.

For millions, he was God's quarterback, sharing the word, and with his Bible as his playbook, showing the way.

He was more than that for troubled country icon Johnny Cash. For Cash, Graham was someone who held a flashlight and showed him out of the darkness of addiction. Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were fixtures on many of Graham's crusades.

Graham was a spiritual advisor to presidents and was not shy about helping fellow preachers through their difficult times.

For 50 years, the polls had Graham up among America's most admired figures.

Graham reached through generations of Nashville-area musicians, especially calling on the Christian community.

"He's still the most revered man in the world, even by people who don't share his beliefs," said Christian artist Michael W. Smith.

Graham was a tall, powerful figure, like a great NFL quarterback. His victory message was God's gameplan.

He was in the saving souls business - a job he never stopped, still writing books and saving souls until the very end at age 99.

