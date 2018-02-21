Norway wins men's team pursuit gold

Norway have won their first team pursuit gold medal after defeating South Korea.

In the final, Norway had to not only race against the Lee Seung-Ho and co. , but also against the lively home fans. South Korean speed skaters have been boosted by the energetic home crowd throughout the Games.

Norway shocked the gold medal favorite Dutch team in the semifinal, breaking the Olympic record. Dutch skater Jan Blokhuijsen appeared to suffer a minor skate malfunction in the second to last lap of their semifinal against Norway that slowed the team down.

Historically, Norway is a speed skating powerhouse, but have struggled in the sport recently. Prior to PyeongChang, Norway had only won one speed skating medal in the last three Olympics, but have won two in 2018. In addition to team pursuit gold Sverre Lunde Pedersen also won a bronze in the 5000m.

The silver medal is the host nation's ninth medal of these Games, with all but one coming in speed skating or short track.

The Netherlands comfortably handled New Zealand in the bronze medal race. Although rotations are allowed from round to round in the team pursuit, New Zealand only brought three skaters, and as a result ran out of gas against the Dutch.

South Korea trailed throughout the semifinal to New Zealand, but rallied in the final lap to win the matchup.

The U.S. competed in the Final D, sealing eighth in the event.

10,000m bronze medalist, Nicola Tumolero (ITA), suffered an injury following the C Final and had to receive medical attention.