Not easy for Hilary Knight being selfie queen

Following three-time Olympian Hilary Knight on social media means pictures. Specifically, selfies.

Lots and lots of selfies.

The forward easily qualifies as the selfie queen of the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team. But it's not because the 5-foot-11 Knight doesn't try to share the photo duties documenting these Olympic moments with her teammates.

"I always ask someone else to do it, and they're like, 'No, no you just do it,'" Knight said with a laugh. "Just because of my arms. I have the angle or something figured out.

Knight stayed busy the night of the opening ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Games.

She's also been documenting life in the athletes' village.

Knight says she startles herself when she opens up her SnapChat app and finds it on selfie mode.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what's going on there?'' she said. "But I feel badly for posting all the selfies. At the same time, we're trying to capture all these memories we have together because they're something special.''