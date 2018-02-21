"Here's a time to talk about gun control: March 24. My message for the people in office is: You're either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around."

A memorial is set up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High days after a shooting took place at the school located in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland students say, 'We are going to be the last mass shooting'

Vanderbilt student with ties to Florida tragedy spearheading rally in Nashville

A global cry for action is picking up steam right here in Middle Tennessee.

The "March For Our Lives" rally was created by five high school seniors who survived last week's shooting in Florida.

Hundreds of miles away from where 17 people were tragically killed, one Vanderbilt University student is spearheading the movement here in Nashville.

Abby Brafman graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just 10 months ago.

She received a sobering phone call from a high school friend that changed her life permanently.

"She was like, there's a shooting happening at Douglas right now," Brafman said.

While she felt anguish and grief at first, she is now passionate about making changes.

"All the sudden it starts becoming there was one person that was hurt, one person that was killed. OK, it's two people that were killed, two people that were hurt, this teacher is killed," Brafman said. "I was just sitting in a stairwell while people were in classes just crying."

Brafman flew home to mourn with her community last weekend.

"It was just the weirdest energy," she said.

But it didn't take long for her sorrow to turn to fire.

"March For Our Lives" rallies are popping up all over the world. Brafman's Nashville event grew to a crowd of 3,000 in less than 48 hours.

"To not do anything about it - it's un-American. It's unacceptable," Brafman said.

