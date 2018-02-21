FL pastor accused of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers in Rutherford County

A Florida pastor is accused of sexually assaulting two teens in Rutherford County.

According to a police report, Pastor David Rowan was a guest speaker at a church in the area.

During an interview with detectives, he said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old victims looked up to him for spiritual guidance.

According to police, Rowan asked the sisters to get a hamburger and milkshake back in 2014. Their mother gave them permission.

Rowan then allegedly took the young women to a local hotel, which is where police say he "took advantage of the girls' trust and naivety" and molested them.

Rowan is facing multiple charges. He is currently awaiting extradition from a jail in north Florida.

