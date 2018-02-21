Power restored to over 500 MTEMC customers in Franklin

A man is dead and as many as four gunmen are on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Nashville.More >>
Hundreds of miles away from where 17 people were tragically killed, one Vanderbilt University student is spearheading the movement here in Nashville.More >>
A power outage affected 592 MTEMC customers in Franklin on Wednesday morning.More >>
Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools say they have investigated a threat that has been circulating on social media about Cane Ridge High School.More >>
According to a police report, Pastor David Rowan was a guest speaker at a church in the area.More >>
The wreck happened at mile marker 169, which is near the exit for Highway 46, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
More than 40,000 people live in Spring Hill, and yet there's only one way in and one way out if you want to get there from Interstate 65.More >>
Viktor Arvidsson scored his third goal in two games and the Nashville Predators ended their seven-game losing skid against Detroit with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.More >>
A protest calling for the resignation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was held on Tuesday evening. The group said Barry can no longer be trusted since the news of her affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Police say two adults and a juvenile were arrested following another "bump and rob" incident in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
A state correctional officer was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirm.More >>
In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
