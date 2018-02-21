Power restored to over 500 MTEMC customers in Franklin - WSMV News 4

Power restored to over 500 MTEMC customers in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A power outage affected 592 MTEMC customers in Franklin on Wednesday morning.

The outage was reported just after 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Franklin Police Department said the outage was affecting traffic signals along Murfreesboro Road.

According to MTEMC, power has been restored to most customers. The outage is being blamed on a bird that flew into power lines.

