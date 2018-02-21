Power restored to over 500 MTEMC customers in Franklin

A power outage affected 592 MTEMC customers in Franklin on Wednesday morning.

The outage was reported just after 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Franklin Police Department said the outage was affecting traffic signals along Murfreesboro Road.

According to MTEMC, power has been restored to most customers. The outage is being blamed on a bird that flew into power lines.

There is a considerable power outage in Franklin, especially along the Murfreesboro Rd. Corridor. ??Flashing Red=Stop Sign, Flashing Yellow=Proceed With Caution, No Traffic Lights=4-Way Stop. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 21, 2018

