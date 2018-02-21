New connection to I-65 coming to Spring Hill in next few years

More than 40,000 people live in Spring Hill, and yet there's only one way in and one way out if you want to get there from Interstate 65.

As of now, Saturn Parkway is the only major exit to Spring Hill without having to cut through Thompson's Station first.

The state has announced approval for funding to connect Buckner Road out to I-65.

Mayor Rick Graham said even though it will take some years to complete, this project is at the top of the city's priority list.

"We do have an eight-year clock. We have to have dirt moving out there in eight years, or we have to start it all over again. We are not gonna let that happen," he said.

Graham said there are still a few more studies that need to be conducted. Realistically, it could be about five years before ground is broken, but they're chalking this up as a huge win for the city.

