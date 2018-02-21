Czech Republic advance to medal round with shootout win vs. United States

Petr Loukal scored the lone shootout goal as the Czech Republic defeated the United States and advance to the medal round.

Jan Kolar and Tomas Kundratek scored in regulation, while Pavel Francouz made 18 saves and stopped all five shootout attempts.

Ryan Donato scored his tournament-leading fifth goal, and Jim Slater added a shorthanded goal as the Olympics come to an end for the United States.

Ryan Zapolski made 26 saves and stopped four of five skaters in the shootout.

Donato gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead when his wrister beat Francouz at 6:20 of the first period. Troy Terry picked up his fifth assist.

Kolar knotted the game 1-1 when his blast from the point rang off the iron before hitting the back of the net. Jan Kovar assisted on the play when he won a faceoff cleanly and passed the puck back to the point at 15:12 of the first.

The Americans took several penalties early in the second period, which allowed the Czech’s to seize momentum. On the second of three power plays in the middle frame, Kundratek connected. The U.S. penalty killers were not able to pressure the defender near the blue line as he fired a slap shot past Zapolski.